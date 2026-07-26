Five-Run Fourth Sinks Tortugas in Series Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - A fourth-inning grand slam erased Daytona's early momentum and the Tortugas dropped the series finale, 8-5, to the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

Despite trimming a six-run deficit to three in the eighth inning, Daytona could get no closer as Clearwater claimed both the game and the six-game series. The Rundown

Daytona put together early scoring opportunities but couldn't capitalize, leaving four runners on base over the first four innings.

Clearwater broke through in the third when Robert Phelps singled and eventually scored on Alirio Ferrebus' sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.

The game turned in the fourth. After a walk, a throwing error and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out, Mark Kolozsvary launched a grand slam to right-center to cap a five-run inning and extend the Threshers' lead to 6-0.

The Tortugas began chipping away in the fifth. Bernard Moon scored on a throwing error after reaching on a hit-by-pitch, then Kyle Henley came home on a sixth-inning error following his leadoff single and stolen base to cut the deficit to 6-2.

After Clearwater added two insurance runs in the seventh, Daytona mounted one final rally in the eighth. Moon singled to load the bases before Jalen Hairston lifted a sacrifice fly. Ichiro Cano followed with a two-run single to center, bringing the tying run to the plate and trimming the deficit to 8-5.

The comeback ended there, however, as Clearwater retired the final four Daytona hitters to close out the victory. Stat of the Day

10 - Daytona's pitching staff issued eight walks and hit two batters, 10 free baserunners contributed to Clearwater's eight-run afternoon.

Notes

- Daytona fell to 37-57 overall and 16-12 in the second half.

- The Tortugas have lost three straight games.

- Daytona is 11-8 in the month of July and falls to 5-10 on Sundays and 8-17 in day games.

- Clearwater won the series 4-2 and the season series 8-4.

- The Tortugas fell to 13-34 on the road and 0-7-1 in road series this season.

- Daytona fell to 24-45 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas fell to 1-46 when trailing after seven innings.

- Daytona fell to 31-14 when scoring five or more runs.

- Dominic Scheffler tossed a season-high 3.0 innings of relief.

- Mike Villani extended his scoreless innings streak to 4.2 innings and his scoreless appearance streak to three games.

- Jalen Hairston extended his on-base streak to 20 games.

- Arnaldo Lantigua extended his on-base streak to nine games.

- Bernard Moon recorded his 25th multi-hit game and 18th two-hit game of the season.

- Kyle Henley recorded his 25th multi-hit game and 19th two-hit game of the season. Up Next

The Tortugas return home Tuesday, July 28 to begin a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2026

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