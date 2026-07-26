Mets Claw Back from 5-0 Deficit to Beat Mussels 11-8

Published on July 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Conner Ware

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Conner Ware(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets climbed out of an early 5-0 hole and rallied for an 11-8 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. Fort Myers won the series 4-3. The Mussels won the season series 8-4.

The Mussels scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second inning to build a 5-0 advantage. But the Mets scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good. Randy Guzman came up with the big hit in the inning, a two-out, two-run single that turned a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 lead. Julio Zayas followed with a two-run single to push the lead to 8-5.

The Mets scored three more runs in the third inning. Elian Peña hit a RBI single, Jacob Reimer ripped a RBI double and Trey Snyder hit a sac fly to make it11-5 Mets.

Conner Ware took over on the mound for the Mets in the third inning and seized control of the game. He fired 4.0 scoreless innings and struck out a career-high eight batters. Ware walked one and gave up just one hit. He struck out the side swinging in the fourth inning then struck out the side looking in the sixth. He was credited with the win.

The Mussels scored three runs in the seventh inning off new Mets reliever Luis Sotillo, who was making his team debut. But Sotillo settled in and ended up retiring six of his final seven batters to get the game through the eighth inning.

Elwis Mijares pitched a 1-2-3 ninth on just six pitches to lock down his third save.

Mets No. 9 hitter Jeremy Rodriguez went 4 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Zayas and Peña had two hits apiece.

Reimer (groin) went 1 for 3 with a double, walk, two RBI and two runs in his first MiLB rehab game. He played all nine innings at third base.

The Mets (11-18, 44-51) are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday when they start a six-game road series at the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch Tuesday from TD Ballpark is 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2026

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