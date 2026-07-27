Ware Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Conner Ware

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Conner Ware(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets pitcher Conner Ware has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 20-26.

Ware made two appearances last week at Clover Park against Fort Myers, one start on Tuesday and one relief outing on Sunday. The southpaw combined to pitch 7.0 scoreless innings. He scattered three hits, walked two and struck out 12. The Mets won both games with Ware getting credit for the win on Sunday.

Ware, 22, was drafted by the Mets in the 15th round out of LSU in 2025. He made his pro debut with St. Lucie in April and has been with the team all season.

This is the first FSL Pitcher or Player of the Week award for the Mets this season.

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Florida State League Stories from July 27, 2026

Ware Named FSL Pitcher of the Week - St. Lucie Mets

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