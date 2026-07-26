Mets Comeback Bid Falls Short in Epic 15-14 Game vs. Mussels

Published on July 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Randy Guzman of the St. Lucie Mets homers

(St. Lucie Mets) Randy Guzman of the St. Lucie Mets homers(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels won an epic Saturday night game 15-14 over the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park.

The Mussels scored eight runs in the first inning then held off multiple Mets rallys to win their third game in a row. The Mussels put up seven of their eight runs in the first inning on Mets starter Ethan Lanthier and knocked him out of the game with two outs in the inning. Harry Genth had a three-run double in the inning.

The Mets answered with five runs in the bottom of the first inning against Mussels starter Matt Barr. Antonio Jimenez, Branny De Oleo and Simon Juan had RBI hits in the inning.

The Mussels extended their lead to 11-5 with three runs off Franyel Diaz in the third inning. Ramiro Dominguez hit a two-run single and Byron Chourio hit a solo home run.

Trey Snyder hit a little league home run in the fourth inning to plate two runs and make it 11-7. Snyder's ground ball single was kicked away by shortstop Quetin Young and Young added a throwing error on the play that allowed Snyder to circle the bases.

Randy Guzman lofted a two-run homer off Ramiro Villanueva in the fifth inning to make it 11-9. Villanueva hit consecutive batters later in the inning and was ejected. The Mets loaded the bases with one out but new reliever Adam Falinski got Elian Pena to pop out and Snyder to ground out to keep the Mussels up two runs.

Young blasted a three-run homer over the batter's eye in the sixth inning to push the Mussels lead to 14-9. Guzman countered with a three-run homer of his own in the bottom of the sixth to make it 14-12.

Ricardo Paez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning for a crucial insurance run that made it 15-13.

Francisco Toledo scored on a wild pitch and throwing error with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Marco Vargas yanked a homer to right field with two outs in the inning to make it 15-14. Brent Francisco then struck out Chase Meggers to end the game. Francisco was credited with his third save.

Michael Hilker, Jr. pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Mussels to get the win.

Lanthier took the loss. He gave up seven runs on five hits with two walks over 0.2 innings.

Guzman finished 3 for 4 with two homers, a single, six RBI and two runs.

Jimenez was 2 for 3 with two walks and three runs scored.

Vargas, Deo Oleo and Juan had two hits apiece.

The Mets (10-18, 43-51) and Mighty Mussels (14-14, 51-42) conclude their series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2026

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