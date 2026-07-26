Kolozsvary's Grand Slam Seals Series for Threshers

Published on July 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - A grand slam by rehabbing catcher Mark Kolozsvary gave the Clearwater Threshers (56-39, 16-13) their largest lead of the game as they cruised to an 8-5 victory over the Daytona Tortugas (37-57, 16-12) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to extend their three-game win streak when they return to action on Tuesday in Jupiter.

The first two innings finished scoreless, but a leadoff single by Robert Phelps started off the bottom of the third inning that led to a run. Phelps moved to third after John Spikerman walked, and Kolozsvary was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Three pitches later, Alirio Ferrebus hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Phelps for the game's first run. The first three batters in the fourth inning reached for Clearwater, with a walk to Juan Villavicencio, an error that allowed Matthew Ferrara to reach first, and Lyle Miller-Green was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

After the first out of the inning, Phelps plated Villavicencio with a sacrifice fly to center field to double Clearwater's lead. After John Spikerman walked to load the bases, Kolozsvary cleared the bases with a grand slam to right-center field to make it 6-0, Threshers. Daytona struck back by scoring unearned runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the deficit to four runs.

The Threshers responded in the seventh after one-out walks to Nathan Humphreys and Villavicencio. Ferrara reached on a fielder's choice that got Humphreys out at third for the second out of the frame. Miller-Green and Victor Cardoza smacked back-to-back singles with two outs to plate Humphreys and Villavicencio to bring their lead back up to six runs after seven innings. Daytona responded with three runs in the top of the eighth inning to cut the deficit in half, but Tegan Cain struck out two of the final three batters to seal the series for the Threshers with an 8-5 win.

Cole Gilley struck out four batters with four hits allowed in 4.0 scoreless innings of a no-decision. Peyton Havard allowed one unearned run on one walk in 1.0 hitless inning. Tyler Bowen (4-1) surrendered one unearned run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning to get the win. Wilmer Blanco gave up three runs on one hit and three walks in 1.2 innings. Tegan Cain got the final four outs in 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

Kolozsvary hit the second grand slam of the season for the Threshers...His grand slam was the first at BayCare Ballpark since rehabbing catcher Caleb Ricketts hit one in June of 2025...The grand slam tied Kolozsvary's single-game RBI mark with four...Miller-Green recorded his first multi-hit game as a Thresher...Villavicencio and Kolozsvary have scored a run in each of their last four games...The Threshers will begin a six-game road series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday, July 28...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2026

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