Lakeland Surrenders Six-Run Lead Late in Wild 16-15 Defeat to Jupiter

Published on July 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







After overcoming a four-run deficit, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (45-50, 14-16) surrendered a six-run lead of their own in a thrilling, back-and-forth 16-15 loss to split the series with the Jupiter Hammerheads (48-48, 11-19) on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland kicked off the scoring with two runs in the first off starter Jonas Uzcategui. Jordan Yost led off with a walk, moved to second on a single from Edian Espinal and to third on an infield single from Jesus Pinto. Yost scored on a wild pitch and Espinal followed on a Jude Warwick RBI groundout, putting the Flying Tigers ahead 2-0.

Jupiter responded with one run in the second off starter Caleb Leys. Luis Cova tripled and scored on an RBI single from Jeremy Almonte, cutting the deficit in half to 2-1.

Lakeland added one more run in the bottom of the second off Uzcategui. Javier Osorio smashed a solo homer to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Hammerheads countered with two runs in the fourth off reliever Owen Hall. Andres Valor reached on an infield single and stole second before Luis Arana walked. Valor and Arana each moved up 90 feet on a double steal. Cova and Almonte each notched RBI groundouts, scoring Valor and Arana, to tie the game at 3-3.

Jupiter took the lead with four runs in the fifth off Hall. Julio Henriquez and PJ Morlando led off with walks, and Max Williams drove in Henriquez with an RBI double. Valor blasted a three-run shot, scoring Morlando and Williams to extend the lead to 7-3.

The Flying Tigers rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth off Gerinton Mendez. Pinto singled, Hunter Dobbins walked and Warwick cleared the bases with a three-run blast, cutting the deficit to 7-6.

The Hammerheads added one run in the sixth off reliever Luke Hoskins. Almonte doubled, moved to third on a single from Morlando and Echedry Vargas drove him in on a sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to 8-6.

Lakeland answered with one run in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Samuel Carpio. Espinal led off with a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on an RBI single from Dobbins, cutting the disadvantage to 8-7.

Jupiter scored one run in the seventh off reliever Donye Evans. Cova smacked a solo blast to extend the lead to 9-7.

Lakeland grabbed the lead in the bottom half of the seventh with eight two-out runs, one off Carpio, six against reliever Ian Medina and one off reliever Juan De La Cruz. Nick Dumesnil notched an RBI single and Pinto tied the game on an RBI single. Dobbins tallied a go-ahead two-run double to give the Flying Tigers an 11-9 lead. Anibal Salas tallied an RBI single, Jack Goodman recorded an RBI walk and Yost smacked a two-run double to cap the eight-run inning and put the Flying Tigers ahead 15-9.

The Hammerheads responded with four runs in the eighth off Evans. Edgardo De Leon led off the inning with a double and later scored on a wild pitch. Valor knocked in Morlando and Williams on a two-run single and Arana singled in Valor to cut the gap to 15-13.

Jupiter took the lead in the ninth with three runs off reliever Jan Caraballo. With two outs in the ninth, Henriquez reached on a fielder's choice and Morlando singled. Vargas crushed a go-ahead, three-run home run to put the visitors ahead, 16-15.

Reliever Braulio Salas stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to cap off a 16-15 Hammerheads victory.

Salas (7-4) earned the win, going 2.0 innings while allowing one hit and walking three. Caraballo (2-5) allowed three runs on two hits over 1.1 innings while surrendering one walk.

Lakeland travels to Tampa to take on the Tarpons for the first of a six-game set on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Both teams' starters are to be determined.







Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.