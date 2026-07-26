Fort Myers Can't Hold Early Lead in Finale against St. Lucie

Published on July 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were unable to hold onto their 5-0 lead over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park, falling 11-8 in the series finale.

The Mussels (51-43, 14-15) finished the head-to-head matchup with an 8-4 record against the Mets (44-51, 11-18) and won both series.

Fort Myers jumped ahead with another crooked number in the top of the first. The three- run frame was highlighted by an RBI single from JP Smith II and four stolen bases.

The Mussels added another pair of runs in the second to make it 5-0. Byron Chourio had a run-scoring hit to bring home the fourth run.

St. Lucie responded with eight total runs in the bottom of the second, chasing Mussels' starter Callan Fang (3-2) from the game. The righty was charged with the first six runs of the frame and recorded just four outs while allowing four hits and issuing three walks in his outing. It was Fang's shortest appearance of the season and the first time he failed to log a strikeout. Jonathan Stevens entered with the bases loaded and allowed all three inherited runners to score, giving St. Lucie the lead 6-5. Stevens allowed two more runs (one earned) to score, adding to the deficit.

In total, Stevens allowed five runs (three earned) across 1.2 innings of work and exited with the Mussels trailing 11-5 after three innings.

Eric Hammond was the third arm of the day, and he worked four shutout innings, allowing just one hit while having a 4/0 K/BB ratio.

In the seventh, Ramiro Dominguez pulled an RBI double down the left field line. He later scored on a ground out to move the score to 11-7. The Mussels added another run on a balk to cut the deficit to three.

The Mussels return home on Tuesday, July 28 to take on the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch at Lee Health Sports Complex is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2026

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