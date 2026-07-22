Tortugas' Win Streak Ends in 11-1 Loss to Threshers

Published on July 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - A five-run third inning put Daytona in an early hole and the Clearwater Threshers pulled away for an 11-1 victory Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark, snapping the Tortugas' four-game winning streak.

The loss was Daytona's first since the Florida State League All-Star break and evened the six-game series at one game apiece. The Rundown

Daytona grabbed the first lead of the afternoon in the opening inning. Bernard Moon singled to begin the game before Arnaldo Lantigua followed with a base hit. Lantigua was caught stealing second, but Moon crossed the plate during the designed rundown to give the Tortugas a 1-0 advantage.

Clearwater answered immediately in the bottom of the first when Robert Phelps singled, stole second and scored on Alirio Ferrebus' RBI double to tie the game.

The game turned in the third. Clearwater loaded the bases with two outs before Juan Villavicencio delivered an RBI single. A balk brought home another run before Jonathan Hogart broke the game open with a three-run homer to left, capping a five-run inning that gave the Threshers a 6-1 lead.

Daytona threatened in the fifth after Ichiro Cano doubled into the right-center field gap, but the Tortugas were unable to bring him home. Another opportunity came in the sixth when Jalen Hairston walked and Ty Doucette doubled to put runners at second and third with one out, but Clearwater escaped the jam with a strikeout and a groundout to keep the five-run lead intact.

The Threshers added single runs in the sixth and seventh before Ferrebus capped his four-RBI afternoon with a three-run homer in the eighth, extending the lead to 11-1.

Daytona finished with eight hits, including two each from Cano and Dylan King, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base. Stat of the Day

0-for-7 - Daytona was held hitless with runners in scoring position despite collecting eight hits. Notes

- Daytona fell to 36-54 overall and 15-9 in the second half.

- The four-game winning streak came to an end.

- The Tortugas fell to 10-5 in July, 5-11 on Wednesdays and 8-16 in day games.

- The series is tied 1-1.

- Clearwater leads the season series 5-3.

- Daytona fell to 12-31 on the road.

- The Tortugas fell to 23-44 against right-handed starters.

- Daytona fell to 13-21 when allowing 10 or more hits.

- The Threshers recorded Daytona's 24th opponent comeback win of the season.

- The Tortugas fell to 23-21 when scoring first.

- Daytona fell to 7-43 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- The Tortugas fell to 6-44 when being outhit.

- Cano recorded his 15th multi-hit game and 10th two-hit game of the season.

- King recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

- Hairston extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

- Lantigua extended his hitting streak to five games.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 23 games.

- Rafhlmil Torres extended his hitting streak to five games and his on-base streak to nine games.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

- King extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to six games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday, July 23 at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







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