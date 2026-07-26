Lakeland No-Hit in Rain-Shortened 5-0 Defeat to Jupiter
Published on July 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
For the second time this season, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (45-49, 14-15) were no-hit in a rain-shortened contest, dropping a 5-0, six-inning contest to the Jupiter Hammerheads (47-48, 10-19) on Saturday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.
Jupiter began the scoring with four runs in the second off starter Malachi Witherspoon. Luis Cova led off with a walk, moved to second on a walk from Josh Hogue and both moved up 90 feet on a double steal. Yoffry Solano walked and Echedry Vargas drove in Cova on an RBI single and Hogue scored on an error. Jake McCutcheon drove in Solano and Vargas on a two-run single to double the Hammerheads lead to 4-0.
Jupiter added one more run in the third off Witherspoon. Luis Arana doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Cova, extending the lead to 5-0.
Lakeland failed to score the rest of the way, falling 5-0. The Flying Tigers were also no-hit in a 3-1, five-inning rain-affected home defeat on May 24 against Bradenton.
Dameivi Tineo (1-4) recorded the first no-hitter of his career, going 5.0 shutout innings while punching out five and walking five. Witherspoon (3-4) allowed five runs on five hits across 4.0 innings while punching out five and walking four.
Lakeland goes for the series win on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Flying Tigers LHP Caleb Leys (0-4, 5.00) faces off against Hammerheads RHP Jonas Uzcategui (0-2, 9.00).
Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2026
- Bullard, Cook Fuel Late Rally in 7-5 Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mets Comeback Bid Falls Short in Epic 15-14 Game vs. Mussels - St. Lucie Mets
- Archie Dominates in Relief, Tortugas Comeback Falls Short - Daytona Tortugas
- Tampa Outlasts Palm Beach 9-4 on Saturday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Lakeland No-Hit in Rain-Shortened 5-0 Defeat to Jupiter - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Mighty Mussels Defeat Mets in 15-14 Slugfest - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Walton's Three RBIs Help Threshers Hold off Tortugas - Clearwater Threshers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakeland Flying Tigers Stories
- Lakeland No-Hit in Rain-Shortened 5-0 Defeat to Jupiter
- Lakeland's Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 6-4 Defeat to Jupiter
- Espinal's Walk-Off Homer Lifts Lakeland to 5-3 Win over Jupiter
- Espinal's Walk-Off Double Caps off 7-Run Comeback in 11-10 Thriller over Jupiter
- Lakeland Rides Ankeney's Two-Run Double to 5-3 Victory over Jupiter