Lakeland No-Hit in Rain-Shortened 5-0 Defeat to Jupiter

Published on July 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







For the second time this season, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (45-49, 14-15) were no-hit in a rain-shortened contest, dropping a 5-0, six-inning contest to the Jupiter Hammerheads (47-48, 10-19) on Saturday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Jupiter began the scoring with four runs in the second off starter Malachi Witherspoon. Luis Cova led off with a walk, moved to second on a walk from Josh Hogue and both moved up 90 feet on a double steal. Yoffry Solano walked and Echedry Vargas drove in Cova on an RBI single and Hogue scored on an error. Jake McCutcheon drove in Solano and Vargas on a two-run single to double the Hammerheads lead to 4-0.

Jupiter added one more run in the third off Witherspoon. Luis Arana doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Cova, extending the lead to 5-0.

Lakeland failed to score the rest of the way, falling 5-0. The Flying Tigers were also no-hit in a 3-1, five-inning rain-affected home defeat on May 24 against Bradenton.

Dameivi Tineo (1-4) recorded the first no-hitter of his career, going 5.0 shutout innings while punching out five and walking five. Witherspoon (3-4) allowed five runs on five hits across 4.0 innings while punching out five and walking four.

Lakeland goes for the series win on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Flying Tigers LHP Caleb Leys (0-4, 5.00) faces off against Hammerheads RHP Jonas Uzcategui (0-2, 9.00).







Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2026

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