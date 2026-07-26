Bullard, Cook Fuel Late Rally in 7-5 Loss
Published on July 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Bradenton, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays put the go-ahead run in scoring position down to their final out but couldn't complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday night at LECOM Park in game four of a six-game set.
The loss came in game one of a scheduled doubleheader. Game two was suspended due to inclement weather with the score tied 1-1 after five innings and will resume at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday before the originally scheduled nine-inning series finale.
KEY PERFORMERS
LHP Giacomo Taschin (3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 1 K) allowed only one run on one hit across three frames in his sixth Class-A start.
RHP Yimi Garcia (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) fired a perfect 4th inning with a strikeout on 14 pitches (8 strikes) on MLB Rehab Assignment.
3B Juan Sanchez (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B) opened the scoring with a two-run double in the 1st inning at 101.6 MPH off the bat.
In six games since the All-Star break, Sanchez is batting .333 with two home runs and six RBI.
Six of his last nine hits have gone for extra-bases.
CF Jake Cook (2-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB) smacked a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 7th.
Over his last 13 games, Cook is batting .380 with a .936 OPS.
He's hit safely in three straight and reached base in 11 straight.
RF Blaine Bullard (2-for-4, SB) extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a two-hit night, including an RBI single in the 7th.
Across his 14 game on-base streak, Bullard is batting .333 with two home runs and 18 RBI.
Saturday marked Bullard's team-leading 23rd multi-hit performance of the season.
Bullard also stole his organization leading 32nd bag of the season.
His 32 stolen bases are the most by a Dunedin player since Angel Del Rosario swiped 32 in 2022.
Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2026
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