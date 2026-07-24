Solid Pitching Foiled by Two Homers in 5-2 Loss

Published on July 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - In a solid pitching performance that didn't include a walk until the sixth inning, the Clearwater Threshers (53-39 (13-13) fell 5-2 to the Daytona Tortugas (37-54, 16-9) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to tie the series when they return home as the Beach Dogs for a Friday rematch.

Daytona took an early lead with a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the first inning. The score remained the same until the top of the sixth inning, when a three-run homer extended the Tortugas' advantage to five runs. Robert Phelps led off the seventh inning with a double to left field off Tortugas' reliever Braden Osbolt. He advanced to third on a single from Nathan Humphreys and scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to four runs.

Mark Kolozsvary doubled with one out in the ninth and advanced to third on a groundout. Tortuga's reliever Andrew Shaffner balked on the first pitch of the following at-bat, bringing Kolozsvary home from third with the Threshers' second run. The final batter struck out, and the Threshers dropped their second game of the series in a 5-2 defeat.

Brad Pacheco (5-5) surrendered two runs on five hits with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings but took the loss. Tyler Bowen allowed three runs on one hit with two walks and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Wilmer Blanco struck out one batter and gave up two hits in 2.0 scoreless innings. Tegan Cain tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two hits allowed and two strikeouts.

Phelps has two or more hits in each of the first three games of this series...Walton has walked 14 times during his nine-game on-base streak...Pacheco did not walk a batter for the seventh time in his 17th game of the season...Cain didn't get a decision or save in his relief outing for the first time since July Fourth...Kolozsvary's ninth-inning double was his first hit as a member of the Phillies organization...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Daytona Tortugas on Friday, July 24...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2026

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