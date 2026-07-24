Marauders Drop Sixth Straight Game in Rain-Shortened Loss to Blue Jays

Published on July 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (10-16, 41-50) dropped their sixth straight game in a row during a 2-0 rain-shortened loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays (14-12, 44-47) on Thursday from LECOM Park. Yonleg Gaetano punched out five through 4.2 innings, while Javier Rivas singled in a rehab assignment.

After 4.2 scoreless innings from Gaetano, JoJo Parker collected an RBI single in the top of the fifth to make it 1-0.

A homer from Jake Cook in the top of the seventh put Dunedin up 2-0.

Going into the bottom of the seventh, the game entered a 48-minute rain delay and was officially called to finalize a 2-0 shutout win for the Blue Jays.

Diego Dominguez (4-2) secures the win, waling one over a scoreless 0.2 innings. Gaetano (0-3) took the loss, letting up a run on two hits, four walks, and five strikeouts over 4.2 frames.

The Marauders and Blue Jays play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2026

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