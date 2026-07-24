Cook's Homer Caps Rain-Shortened Shutout
Published on July 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Bradenton, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays downed the Bradenton Marauders 2-0 in a seven-inning, rain-shortened win on Thursday night at LECOM Park in game three of a six-game set.
Daniel Guerra, Diego Dominguez, and Connor O'Halloran combined to spin Dunedin's third shutout win of the season.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Daniel Guerra (3.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K) fanned five across 3.1 shutout frames in his first minor league rehab start.
The Blue Jays No. 16 prospect topped out at 97.6 MPH and induced nine whiffs, seven of them coming against his fastball.
CF Jake Cook (1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R) launched his second homer of the year, a solo blast to extend the Blue Jays lead to 2-0 in the 7th inning
RF Blaine Bullard (1-for-4) extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the 5th.
Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2026
- Marauders Drop Sixth Straight Game in Rain-Shortened Loss to Blue Jays - Bradenton Marauders
- Osbolt Shines in Single-A Debut as Tortugas Top Threshers 5-2 - Daytona Tortugas
- Cook's Homer Caps Rain-Shortened Shutout - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Solid Pitching Foiled by Two Homers in 5-2 Loss - Clearwater Threshers
- Mets, Mighty Mussels Split Doubleheader Thursday - St. Lucie Mets
- Moring, Jones Dominate in Doubleheader Split against Mets - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
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