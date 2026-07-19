Tortugas Rally Past Hammerheads, Secure Three Game Sweep

Published on July 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ichiro Cano collected three hits and drove in the final insurance run, while Daytona's bullpen combined for 4.1 hitless innings as the Tortugas rallied from an early three-run deficit to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The victory completed Daytona's three-game sweep, extended its lead in the Florida State League East Division to 1.5 games and improved the Tortugas to 14-8 in the second half. The Rundown

Mason Morris opened the afternoon by retiring Jupiter in order in the first, but the Hammerheads broke through in the second. Andres Valor led off with a triple into the left-center-field gap before scoring on a balk to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads added two more runs in the third. Luis Leon walked before PJ Morlando replaced him on a fielder's choice. Echedry Vargas followed with a double down the left-field line, placing two runners in scoring position, and Max Williams lined a two-run single through the right side to extend Jupiter's advantage to 3-0.

Daytona answered immediately in the bottom of the third. Cano opened the inning with a single to center and Anielson Buten followed with a single through the right side. Dylan King walked to load the bases before Bernard Moon brought home Cano with a fielder's choice.

Jalen Hairston then lined an RBI single through the right side to score King and move Moon to third. Arnaldo Lantigua followed with another fielder's choice, allowing Moon to score the tying run. Ty Doucette walked to keep the inning alive, but Jupiter escaped with the game even at 3-3.

After Morris worked around a two-out single in the fourth, Daytona took its first lead in the bottom half. Cano singled to center with one out before King drove a double into left field, scoring Cano from first and putting the Tortugas in front, 4-3.

Jupiter threatened again in the fifth. Morris struck out the first two batters before walking Williams, prompting Daytona to turn to Dominic Scheffler. Valor and Luis Cova drew consecutive walks to load the bases, but Scheffler struck out Edgardo De Leon to strand all three runners and preserve the one-run lead.

The Tortugas created separation in the bottom of the fifth. Hairston opened the inning with a walk, then stole second and third before Lantigua lined an RBI single through the right side to make it 5-3. Doucette followed with a single, and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. After Kyle Henley struck out, Rafhlmil Torres lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Lantigua and extending the advantage to 6-3.

From there, Daytona's pitching staff shut Jupiter down. Scheffler retired the side in order in the sixth, striking out two, before working around a walk and a hit batter in the seventh. He finished with 2.1 hitless innings and a season-high four strikeouts.

Mike Villani entered in the eighth and immediately overpowered the Hammerheads. The right-hander struck out two in a scoreless frame, allowing only a walk, before Daytona added one final insurance run in the bottom half.

Torres doubled to right with one out, and Cano followed with an RBI single to right to score him and extend the lead to 7-3. The hit completed Cano's fourth three-hit game of the season.

Villani returned for the ninth and struck out the first two batters. After issuing a two-out walk, he struck out Valor to finish the sweep, earn his second save and complete 4.1 consecutive hitless innings from Daytona's bullpen. Stat of the Day

4.1 - Scheffler and Villani combined for 4.1 hitless innings, allowing five walks while striking out nine to close out the sweep. Notes

- Daytona completed a three-game sweep of Jupiter.

- The Tortugas improved to 35-53 overall and 14-8 in the second half.

- Daytona moved 1.5 games ahead of the rest of the FSL East Division.

- The Tortugas finished the season series 9-15 against Jupiter.

- Daytona improved to 9-4 in July, 5-9 on Sundays and 8-15 in day games.

- The Tortugas improved to 24-23 at home.

- Daytona is 4-4-1 in home series.

- The Tortugas improved to 13-10 against left-handed starters.

- Daytona improved to 26-3 when leading after seven innings.

- The Tortugas recorded their 19th comeback win of the season.

- Daytona improved to 29-12 when scoring at least five runs.

- The Tortugas improved to 27-2 when outhitting their opponent.

- Cano recorded his fourth three-hit game and 14th multi-hit game of the season.

- Lantigua recorded his 10th multi-RBI game of the season.

- Scheffler struck out a season-high four over 2.1 hitless innings.

- Villani tied his career high with five strikeouts for the fourth time and first since July 10 against Palm Beach.

- Villani extended his scoreless streak to three innings.

- Hairston extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 15, both season highs.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to 21.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Buten extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to 10.

- King extended his on-base streak to five games. Up Next

The Tortugas open a six-game road series against the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday, July 21, at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2026

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