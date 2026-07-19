Threshers, Blue Jays Series Finale Postponed

Published on July 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather in Dunedin, Sunday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Dunedin Blue Jays has been postponed. The game will be made up in a doubleheader at a later date, likely during the next series between Clearwater and Dunedin. The date of the makeup game has yet to be announced, but it will take place when the Blue Jays visit the Threshers during their six-game series at BayCare Ballpark between August 18th and 23rd. Official date and start times for the impending doubleheader will be announced at a later date.

The Threshers will begin a six-game home series against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday, July 21...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2026

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