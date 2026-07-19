Sunday's Series Finale vs. Clearwater Postponed

Published on July 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Sunday's series finale between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Clearwater Threshers at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to impending weather. It will be made up at a later date in Clearwater.

All paid tickets for Sunday, July 19, 2026, may be exchanged for any future 2026 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at Dunedinbluejays.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2026

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