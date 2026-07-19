Mets Hold off Cardinals Late Push in Win

Published on July 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







Jupiter, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets held off a late push from the Palm Beach Cardinals in an 8-6 win, securing the Mets a series victory two games to one. Trey Snyder shined, going 4-5 with a home run, a triple, and 5 RBIs.

After being scored on first in the first two games of the series, the Mets flipped the script with three runs in the first inning. Randy Guzman got the first run in on a ground ball hit 107 MPH, which was stopped by Palm Beach third baseman Jonathan Mejia, but he was unable to get a throw off, allowing Marco Vargas to score. Trey Snyder then drove in two runs with an RBI single to make it 3-0 Mets.

Ethan Lanthier had to battle early but pitched a solid 2.1 IP, giving up just one hit, no runs, and striking out four. He was followed by Tyler McLoughlin, who pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of his own. In his last 12 appearances, McLoughlin has given up just one earned run and has now pitched 6 straight scoreless outings. McLoughlin would be credited with the win, improving his record to 2-2.

The Mets' offense continued to help out their pitchers with another three-run inning in the 3rd. Trey Snyder hit his second home run of the season, driving in Mike Tauchman and Randy Guzman to extend the lead to 6-0.

Snyder continued to be a thorn in the Cardinals' side after he tripled in the 7th ining allowing Branny De Oleo to come to the plate, and he promptly crushed his 7th home run of the season, driving in two more runs for the Mets to make it 8-1.

The Cardinals did make it interesting late after Yairo Padilla hit a grand slam off Ernesto Mercedes in the bottom of the 7th. It was Padillia's first home run of the season, making it 8-6 and cutting the Mets' lead down to just two runs.

Palm Beach would get the tying run to the plate after Trevor Haskins was hit by a pitch, but Miguel Mejias slammed the door shut, striking out the next three batters to end the game. Mejias picked up his third save of the season, and Mets pitchers totaled 17 strikeouts, making this the third consecutive game they have hit double-digit strikeouts.

The Mets now improve to 8-14 (41-47), while the Palm Beach Cardinals fall to 13-10 (65-43). The Mets take home the series win and will now have an off day on Monday before starting a new series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (48-39). First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 PM EST, and you can get your tickets on stluciemets.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2026

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