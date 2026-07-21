Mets back at Clover Park for series vs. Fort Myers

Published on July 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday for a six-day, seven-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins Single-A affiliate).

Tuesday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday is summer camp day at the ballpark with a special 11:10 a.m. first pitch. Thursday is a doubleheader starting at 4:00 p.m. The doubleheader is part of a makeup game from a June 27th rainout in Fort Myers. Games Friday and Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale is 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Headlining the home stand is Paint the Park Pink for breast cancer awareness on Thursday and Maddie's Fight Night with postgame fireworks on Saturday.

Below is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members receive admission, parking and a hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 11:10 a.m.

-Camp Day: Summers camps from around the Treasure Coast will descend upon Clover Park for an afternoon of baseball and fun.

-Bonus Silver Slugger Day: Silver Sluggers receive free parking and admission (no free hot dog).

Thursday - 4:00 p.m. (doubleheader)

-Paint the Park Pink: The Mets will wear special pink jerseys to help raise funds in the fight against breast cancer. Fans can bid on the jerseys through July 29th on stluciemets.com/auction. There will be a breast cancer survivor/fighter parade on the field in between games of the doubleheader. Fans are encouraged to wear pink.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour: From 5:30-6:30 p.m. fans can enjoy $3 Sailfish Sunrise City.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate. The Mets will be celebrating Blue Star Mothers.

-Joe Torre Safe At Home Night: Safe At Home works with others to create a world where every young person feels safe, supported and empowered to build healthy relationships and futures free from violence. Upon entry fans will receive a series of custom Joe Torre Safe At Home Topps cards.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Maddie's Fight Night: The Mets continue their partnership with Maddie's Fight Foundation, a 501c3 that helps families who have children undergoing cancer treatment. The Mets will wear special jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off with all proceeds going towards Maddie's Fight Foundation. Fans can big on the jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive a free ticket and special gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

The Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to Graceway Village. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from July 21, 2026

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