Zayas Homers Twice, Mets Ease by Mighty Mussels 8-2

Published on July 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Julio Zayas of the St. Lucie Mets rounds the bases

(St. Lucie Mets) Julio Zayas of the St. Lucie Mets rounds the bases(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets cruised to an 8-2 series opening win vs. the Fort Myers Might Mussels on Tuesday night at Clover Park. The Mets have won five of their last six games.

Leading 1-0 after two innings, the Mets started to pull away with four runs in the third inning against Mussels starter Eric Hammond. Randy Guzman drew a bases loaded walk, Trey Snyder hit a two-run double and Snyder scored on a throwing error on a ball that was hit for a single by Antonio Jimenez to up the lead to 5-0.

Jimenez lofted a sac fly in the fifth inning to make it 6-0. Julio Zayas capped the scoring for St. Lucie by hitting solo home runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Zayas joined Guzman as the only Mets to record a multi homer game this season.

Mets starter Conner Ware pitched 3.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts. Emilio Obispo followed Ware for the next four innings and got the win. He allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Zack Mack pitched a scoreless eighth. Elwis Mijares tossed the ninth and induced a 4-6-3 game-ending double play.

Snyder went 3 for 3 with double, walk, two RBI and a run scored. Zayas was 3 for 4 with the two homers, his fifth and sixth of the season.

The Mets (9-14, 42-47) and Mighty Mussels (10-13, 47-41) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. It's the annual summer camp day at the ballpark with first pitch at 11:10 a.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 21, 2026

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