Late Comeback Falls Short in Series-Opening Loss

Published on July 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Robert Phelps recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season and drove in the tying run for the Clearwater Threshers (52-38, 12-12) in a 6-5 loss to the Daytona Tortugas (36-53, 15-8) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to even the series when they return for a Wednesday matinee rematch against the Tortugas.

After holding the Tortugas scoreless in the top of the first, Robert Phelps picked up a leadoff single on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning. He stole second base and scored on an RBI single by Nathan Humphreys that gave the Threshers a 1-0 lead. Daytona scored their first four runs of the game in the top of the fifth to take their first lead at 4-1.

The Tortugas padded their lead with a solo home run in the seventh, extending their advantage to four runs. Nolan Beltran led off the bottom of the seventh by drawing a walk against Tortugas' reliever Abraham Gaitan. TJayy Walton followed with a walk before a double play took him off the base and moved Beltran to third, but the rally started for the Threshers after the second out. Phelps hustled out an infield single that allowed Beltran to score from third, cutting the deficit to three runs. Shortly after that, Phelps came home on an RBI double by Griffin Burkholder to make it a 5-3 game. Burkholder advanced to third on a balk, and scored on a single by Nathan Humphreys that put the Threshers within one run.

Walton drew a one-out walk in the eighth inning and stole second base on the second out of the frame. With two outs and two strikes on him, Phelps smacked his third hit of the game out to right-centerfield, plating Walton from second and tying the game at five. But Daytona scored with two outs in the top of the ninth, and held the Threshers scoreless in the home half of the final frame to seal a 6-5 loss for Clearwater.

Sean Youngerman surrendered two hits and two walks and struck out four batters in 4.0 scoreless innings of a no-decision. James Tallon gave up four runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout. Cole Gilley allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings. MT Morrissey walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Marty Gair (2-3) took the loss with one run allowed on one hit, walking three batters and striking out two in the final 1.0 inning.

Walton extended his on-base streak to nine straight games in his first game since July Fourth...Youngerman went 4.0 shutout innings for the first time as a pro...Morrissey has not allowed a run in 4.0 innings over four July outings...The top three batters in the Threshers' order combined for eight of the team's ten hits...A Threshers player has stolen multiple bases in each of the past three games since the All-Star Break...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday, July 22...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 21, 2026

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