Cardinals Survive Tarpons in 4-3 Win on Tuesday Night

Published on July 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (14-10, 47-43) came back to defeat the Tampa Tarpons (18-7, 53-38) by a final score of 4-3 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The win snapped Tampa's six-game winning streak.

In the top of the second inning, Tampa took a 2-0 lead against Palm Beach's starting pitcher Payton Graham. Gabriel Lara drew a bases-loaded walk to open the scoring, and Jackson Lovich hit an RBI single to right field for the second run of the frame. Yordalin Peña threw out Brando Mayea at home plate on the Lovich single which ended the inning. For Peña, it was his team-leading eighth outfield assist of the year.

In the bottom of the third inning, Palm Beach got on the scoreboard for the first time. With one out and runners at second and third base, Ryan Weingartner hit an RBI groundout off Tampa's starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd (L, 1-4) to cut the deficit. Later, with two outs, the Cardinals loaded the bases on one hit and two walks. Peña delivered a two-RBI single to give Palm Beach a 3-2 lead after four innings.

Palm Beach added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Chase Heath led off the frame with a walk and later advanced to second base with two outs. Yairo Padilla drove in Heath on an RBI double to give the Cardinals a 4-2 lead after four innings.

Graham finished his start with a career-high 4 1/3 innings pitched and two earned runs in a no-decision. Hunter Kublick was the first Cardinal out of the bullpen and he finished the top of the fifth inning for Graham.

In the middle innings, both offenses were quiet. Palm Beach's Zeke Wood (W, 2-1) tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts. Yadiel Bautista (H, 2) came in for the top of the eighth inning and set Tampa down in order. Nelfy Ynfante (Sv, 3) was called upon for the top of the ninth inning and the save opportunity. The Tarpons loaded the bases with no outs, which put the tying run at second base. However, Mayea hit into a double play which scored one run and Gabriel Laura grounded out to finish the game and gave Palm Beach the 4-3 win on Tuesday night.

Padilla led the Palm Beach offense after he went 3-for-4 with his RBI double, run scored, and two stolen bases.

The Cardinals continue their six-game series against the Tarpons with game two on Wednesday, July 22 with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m. as part of the final "Super Splash Day" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this season. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 6-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 21, 2026

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