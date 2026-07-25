Pair of Five-Run Frames Help Beach Dogs Roll Tortugas

Published on July 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Five runs in the second and fifth innings solidified the offense for the Clearwater Beach Dogs (54-39, 14-13) in an 11-0 shutout win over the Daytona Tortugas (37-55, 16-10) that ended in six innings on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return on Saturday night to try and take a series lead against Daytona.

After a scoreless first inning, Nathan Humphreys started a rally in the second with a leadoff single off Tortugas starter Jake Brink. Juan Villavicencio then bunted him over to second base with an infield hit. Matthew Ferrara followed with a double down the left field line to score Humphreys from second base as the game's first run. Nolan Beltran smacked a grounder to second that was stopped by Anthuan Valencia, but Villavicencio was able to score from third anyway and double the Beach Dogs' lead.

Will Vierling continued the rally with a double to right to score Ferrara, then Robert Phelps doubled in another run before the first out was recorded. The out came on a sacrifice fly hit by John Spikerman, plating Vierling to make it 5-0. The rally continued into the third inning when Villavicencio crushed a one-out double. A two-out single from Beltran brought him home from second base, extending the advantage to six runs.

The score remained 6-0 until the fifth inning, which began with walks to Humphreys and Villavicencio before the first out of the frame. Beltran followed with a one-out single to load the bases before Vierling plated two with a two-run single. Phelps was then hit by a pitch to load the bases once again. Spikerman drew a bases-loaded walk, and Griffin Burkholder was hit by a pitch to bring the Threshers into double digits. Alirio Ferrebus hit a ground ball into left field to plate Phelps and make it 11-0 Beach Dogs. After a scoreless top of the sixth inning, the game went into a lightning delay. Rain and lightning continued throughout the night, so the game ended after the top of the sixth inning with the Beach Dogs taking a 11-0 shutout victory.

Cade Obermueller struck out five batters in 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings with two walks allowed in a no-decision. James Tallon (3-1) tossed 2.0 innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts to earn the win.

Vierling hit a career-high three RBIs...Obermueller did not allow a hit in the first four innings...Each of Phelps' last three hits have been doubles...Victor Cardoza entered as a defensive substitution for Spikerman in the sixth...Everyone in the Beach Dogs' starting lineup reached base at least once...Clearwater won their first game as the Beach Dogs in 2026 on Friday...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday, July 25...First pitch on Saturday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2026

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