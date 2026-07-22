Threshers Score 11 Straight Runs to Even Series

Published on July 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Alirio Ferrebus and Jonathan Hogart's three-run home runs helped the Clearwater Threshers (53-38, 13-12) rout the Daytona Tortugas (36-54, 15-9) by an 11-1 margin on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to continue their momentum when they return to BayCare Ballpark on Thursday night.

Daytona got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning. Robert Phelps began the game with a leadoff single off Daytona's starter Justin Henschel. He stole second before scoring on a two-out double by Alirio Ferrebus that tied the game at one after the opening frame. Phelps smacked a second leadoff hit to begin the third inning, and Mark Kolozsvary drew a walk before the first out. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Juan Villavicencio broke the tie with a single up the middle, plating Phelps and advancing Kolozsvary to third. Matthew Ferrara followed with a walk to load the bases before a balk scored Kolozsvary. Shortly after, Jonathan Hogart belted the first pitch he saw into the left field bullpen for a three-run home run to make it 6-1.

Lyle Miller-Green tripled to center field with one out in the sixth inning. Three pitches later, Victor Cardoza drove him home with a single to extend their advantage to six. Griffin Burkholder led off the seventh with a single off Daytona's lefty Hunter Hollan. A balk advanced him to second before Ferrebus' single in the next at-bat moved him over to third. Villavicencio grounded into a double play in the next at-bat, but Burkholder scored from third to pad the lead to seven runs.

The Threshers got all of their baserunners in the eighth inning with two outs, beginning with Angel Mata's two-out single. Griffin Burkholder followed up with a walk before Ferrebus cleared the bases with a three-run home run. The Tortugas were dispatched quickly in the ninth, sealing an 11-1 win for the Threshers.

Matthew Fisher surrendered one run on four hits with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Peyton Havard (2-2) gave up one hit in 1.0 scoreless frame to earn the victory. Giussepe Velásquez allowed one hit and one walk but struck out two batters in 1.0 shutout inning. Luis Avila earned the save in the final 3.0 innings, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts without allowing a run.

Miller-Green hit his first triple as a member of the Phillies' organization in the sixth...Both of Havard's career victories have come against Daytona...Ferrebus' third four-hit game marked the seventh time a Threshers' hitter had four hits in a game this year...Phelps has five hits in his first two games against the Tortugas this week. The Threshers are 12-5 on Wednesday games...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday, July 23...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 22, 2026

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