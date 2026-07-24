Espinal's Walk-Off Homer Lifts Lakeland to 5-3 Win over Jupiter

Published on July 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







After recording a walk-off double on Wednesday, Edian Espinal crushed a two-run, walk-off homer on Thursday night to propel the Lakeland Flying Tigers (45-47, 14-13) to a 5-3 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads (45-48, 8-19) at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland kicked off the scoring in the second off starter Jake Clemente. Carson Rucker smashed his 10th home run of the season to give the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Jupiter evened the score in the second off starter Cale Wetwiska. Andres Valor blasted a solo shot to tie the game at 1-1.

Lakeland grabbed the lead back with one run in the fourth off reliever Ian Medina. Hunter Dobbins swatted a solo homer to put the Flying Tigers ahead, 2-1.

The Hammerheads took their first lead of the game with two runs in the sixth off reliever Antonio Florido. PJ Morlando reached on a hit by pitch, moved to second on a balk, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error. Valor walked, reached second on an error, stole third and scored on another error, putting Jupiter in front, 3-2.

The Flying Tigers tied the game with one run in the seventh off reliever Franklyn Moreta. Jack Goodman reached on a hit-by-pitch to lead off the inning and moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on an Espinal walk and scored on an RBI groundout from Rucker, knotting the game at 3-3.

For the second consecutive night, Lakeland ended the game in walk-off fashion with two runs in the ninth. Nick Dumesnil reached on an error and Espinal notched his second walk-off hit in as many games, launching a two-run blast off reliever Jonawel Valdez to lift the Flying Tigers to a 5-3 victory.

Reliever Donye Evans (3-0) earned the win, throwing 2.0 shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out three. Jonawel Valdez (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit over 0.1 innings.

Lakeland looks for the series win as they host the Hammerheads at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Flying Tigers send RHP Cash Kuiper (1-4, 6.36) to the hill to face Jupiter RHP Eiver Mosquera (2-1, 4.64).







Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2026

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