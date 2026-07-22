Lakeland Rides Ankeney's Two-Run Double to 5-3 Victory over Jupiter

Published on July 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Beau Ankeney's first-inning two-run double helped lift the Lakeland Flying Tigers (43-47, 12-13) to a 5-3 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads (45-46, 8-17) in the series opener on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland kicked off the scoring with two runs in the first off starter Victor Rodriguez. Jordan Yost led off the inning with a walk and moved to third on a Javier Báez single. Ankeney doubled home both runners, putting the Flying Tigers ahead, 2-0.

Lakeland added two more runs in the third, with one being charged to Rodriguez and the other to reliever Germinton Mendez. Jude Warwick reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a throwing error from Mendez. Nick Dumesnil reached on an error, allowing Warwick to score. Dumesnil advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch, pushing the Flying Tigers lead to 4-0.

Jupiter answered with one run in the fourth off starter Grayson Grinsell. PJ Morlando drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a double from Max Williams. Nixon Chirinos drove in Morlando on a groundout, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Hammerheads added two more runs in the fifth off Grinsell. Josh Hogue singled and scored on a two-run blast from Echedry Vargas, slicing the deficit to 4-3.

Lakeland added one in the seventh off reliever Ramon Sanchez. Warwick drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a groundout, advanced to third on a Carson Rucker single and scored on an error, extending the lead to 5-3.

Neither team scored the rest of the way, as the Flying Tigers took the series opener, 5-3.

Win Scott (1-1) earned the win, allowing one hit over 1.1 innings while striking out one. Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss, going 2.1 innings while allowing three runs while punching out four and walking two. Xiomer Guacache (2) notched the save, recording the final six outs while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Lakeland looks for a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m as it sends LHP Paul Wilson (0-0, 8.31) to the hill against Jupiter RHP Manuel Genao (3-3, 3.62).







Florida State League Stories from July 21, 2026

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