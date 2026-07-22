Gaxiola's Career Night Powers 10-9 Victory

Published on July 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Bradenton, FL - Aldo Gaxiola drove in a career-high five runs and Juan Sanchez homered as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Bradenton Marauders 10-9 on Tuesday night at LECOM Park in their series opener.

KEY PERFORMERS

1B Aldo Gaxiola (3-for-5, 5 RBI, 2B, 3B, 3 R) set a career-high with five RBI and matched a season-high with three hits.

Gaxiola smacked an RBI triple at 104.5 MPH in the 2nd to put Dunedin on the board, added a two-run double at 112.8 MPH in the 7th, and extended the Blue Jays lead in the 9th with a two-run single.

His 112.8 MPH double is the hardest hit ball by a Blue Jay this season.

Three of his four balls in play were 100+ MPH off the bat.

Gaxiola has hit five balls 110+ MPH this season, while no other Dunedin player has hit more than one ball in play 110 MPH.

Despite missing nearly two weeks on the injured list, Gaxiola's 47 RBI rank 2nd on the team and 8th in the FSL.

Gaxiola also turned an unassisted double play to strand the bases loaded in the 9th and clinch the win.

3B Juan Sanchez (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 4 R, BB) launched a game-tying solo homer in the 6th, his seventh homer of the season.

Sanchez has homered in back-to-back games and gone deep in three of his last six contests.

The Blue Jays No. 7 prospect scored a career-high four runs.

Tuesday marked his 14th multi-hit game of the season and his second over his last three contests.

DH Enmanuel Bonilla (2-for-5, 2B) doubled as part of his fourth multi-hit game this season.

Bonilla has hits in each of his first two games since being activated off the injured list.







Florida State League Stories from July 21, 2026

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