Bats Explode for 19 Hits in 16-Run Victory

Published on July 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Bradenton, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays erupted for a season-high 16 runs on 19 hits in a 16-5 victory over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday night at LECOM Park in game two of a six-game set.

All nine Dunedin starters recorded a hit and scored a run, while eight drove in at least one run and eight collected multiple hits.

Dunedin collected eight doubles and two home runs, its first game with 10 extra-base hits since July 3, 2015 vs. Brevard County.

The Blue Jays' 19 hits were their most since April 25, 2019, at Jupiter, while their 16 runs were their most since scoring 16 on Aug. 14, 2025, at Tampa.

KEY PERFORMERS

CF Blaine Bullard (3-for-6, 6 RBI, 2 2B, R) drove in a career-high six runs on three hits including a pair of doubles.

The Blue Jays' No. 13 prospect singled home a run in the 2nd inning, ripped a two-run double at 101.1 MPH in the 6th, and cleared the bases with a three-run double in the 9th.

In 15 games this month, Bullard is batting .315 with 17 RBI and a .950 OPS.

His 51 RBI lead the team and rank 5th in the FSL.

1B Aldo Gaxiola (3-for-5, BB, R) recorded his second straight three-hit game, including singles at 107.7 MPH and 100.1 MPH.

Gaxiola has hit safely in four straight, over which he's 8-for-17 (.471) with six RBI and a 1.256 OPS.

3B Juan Sanchez (2-for-6, RBI, 2B, R) logged his second consecutive multi-hit game, highlighted by a 102.9 MPH RBI double in the 9th.

Over his last four games, the Blue Jays No. 7 prospect is 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles, two homers, and four RBI.

Wednesday marked his 15th multi-hit game of the season and his third over his last four contests.

C Giaconino Lasaracina (2-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, R) launched a solo homer in the 3rd at 108 MPH, 381 feet, which cleared the bleachers and left LECOM Park.

Lacaracina has gone deep in three of his last eight games.







Florida State League Stories from July 22, 2026

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