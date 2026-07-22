Cardinals Fall to Tarpons 3-2 on Wednesday Afternoon

Published on July 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (14-11, 47-44) fell to the Tampa Tarpons (19-7, 54-38) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

For the second straight game, Tampa scored the first run of the game. In the top of the first inning off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Ixan Henderson, Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek beat out a potential inning-ending double play ball, which plated the first run of the game and gave the Tarpons a 1-0 lead.

This was the only run allowed by Henderson, who made a rehab assignment from Triple-A Memphis. Henderson tossed three innings and allowed one run, two hits, two walks, and struck out three batters. Nathan Shinn (L, 1-1) was the first Cardinal out of the bullpen to piggyback Henderson and held the Tampa offense scoreless through his first three innings in relief.

The Cardinals finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning against Tampa starting pitcher Tyler Boudreau. Sebastian Dos Santos hit a leadoff double off the top of the left field wall. Yairo Padilla followed that with a single to left field to put runners at first and third base. With one out, Padilla stole second base and Dos Santos would score on a throwing error from Tampa catcher Luis Puello which tied the game at 1-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, Willy Montero blasted his 11th home run of the year to left field to put Tampa ahead 2-1. Shinn allowed just two runs in 5 2/3 innings of work, which is a career-long outing.

The Cardinals found a response in the bottom of the eighth inning. Dos Santos hit his second double of the game to lead off the frame and Padilla put down a sacrifice bunt to get Dos Santos to third base. Dos Santos later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Tampa took a lead 3-2 on Brando Mayea's RBI single off Justin Militello. Palm Beach did not score in the bottom of the ninth inning against Josh Tiedemann (W, 2-2) and ultimately fell by the final score of 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals continue their six-game series against the Tarpons with game three on Thursday, July 23 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 6-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 22, 2026

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