Pimentel and Ramirez Homer, Marauders Tagged for 16 Runs in Loss to Blue Jays

Published on July 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Antonio Pimentel and Richard Ramirez homered despite the Bradenton Marauders (10-15, 41-49) letting up a season-high 16 runs to the Dunedin Blue Jays (13-12, 43-47) during a 16-5 loss on Wednesday from LECOM Park. Javier Rivas, Tony Blanco Jr., and Mitch Jebb all collected hits during their rehab games.

In the bottom of the first, De Los Santos singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error to put a runner in scoring position. A sacrifice fly from Jebb allowed De Los Santos to score and make it 1-0.

After the Blue Jays took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third, the Marauders responded in the bottom of the fourth. Eddie King Jr. and Edgleen Perez notched back-to-back singles, while Ramirez walked to load the bases. Bralyn Brazoban grounded into a double play, but King Jr. scored to make it 4-2.

Dunedin scratched across two runs in the top of the sixth, but Pimentel brought Bradenton back within two with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.

The Blue Jays connected for nine runs in the top of the ninth, while Ramirez's homer in the bottom half of the inning was the end of the scoring for the Marauders to finalize a 16-5 victory for Dunedin.

Blake Purnell (3-6) collected the win, letting up two runs on seven hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 6.0 innings of work. Jeter Martinez (2-5) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits, three walks, and two strikeouts over 2.0 frames.

The Marauders and Blue Jays play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 22, 2026

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