Mussels Power Past Mets 12-9 on Camp Day

Published on July 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Trey Snyder of the St. Lucie Mets at bat

(St. Lucie Mets) Trey Snyder of the St. Lucie Mets at bat(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels prevailed 12-9 over the St. Lucie Mets in a slugfest on Camp Day at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mussels scored 10 runs between the fifth and seventh innings. The Mets held a 7-5 lead through five innings but the Mussels scored twice in the sixth to tie the game. The run that tied the game scored from third base on a two-out wild pitch from Ernesto Mercedes.

The Mets were on the verge of breaking the 7-7 tie in the bottom of the sixth. They loaded the bases with one out but lefty reliever Jake Murray struck out Randy Guzman and got Julio Zayas to fly out on a 3-2 pitch to keep the game 7-7.

The Mussels broke through in the seventh with five runs. Ricardo Pena hit a two-run homer off Tyler McLoughlin, then later in the inning Quentin Young laced a three-run homer with two outs to increase the Fort Myers lead to 12-7.

The Mets scored unearned runs in the seventh and eighth innings to make it 12-9. They hit two singles in the ninth inning to bring Antonio Jimenez to the plate as the tying run with two outs. Adam Falinski got Jimenez to fly out to right field to end the game. Falinski pitched the final three innings to get credit for the save.

Murray pitched a scoreless sixth inning to get the win. He and Mets reliever Luis Alvarez (2.0 perfect innings) were the only pitchers to not allow a run. Mercedes took the loss after giving up three runs in one inning of work.

Seven of the nine Mets batters in the lineup recorded multi-hit games. Trey Snyder went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. He is 12 for his last 15.

Elian Peña went 2 for 5 with a triple and double. Guzman was 2 for 4 with a triple, walk and RBI. Branny De Oleo was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Chase Meggers went 2 for 5 with a double. Jimenez was 2 for 5 with a walk and two runs. Jeremy Rodriguez went 2 for 4 from the No. 9 spot.

The Mets pounded out 16 total hits, their most in a single game this season.

The Mets (9-15, 42-48) and Mighty Mussels (11-13, 48-41) will play a doubleheader on Thursday to make up the rainout from June 27th at Fort Myers. Both games will be seven innings with an approximate 40-minute break between games. First pitch in game 1 is 4:00 p.m. The Mets will be the visiting team for game 2.

It's Paint the Park Pink with the Mets wearing special pink jerseys in game 2 for breast cancer awareness. Fans can bid on the jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction.

It's also $2 Night with $2 select beer, hot dogs, fountain soda and popcorn.

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