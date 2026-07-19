Fort Myers' Offense Silent in Late Innings, Drops Series to Lakeland

Published on July 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Ramiro Dominguez and Jake Rucker each homered as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Lakeland Flying Tigers by a final score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Lee Health Sports Complex.

High-A rehabber Ross Dunn made his first rehab appearance with Fort Myers (47-40, 10-12) after making two starts with the FCL Twins earlier this month. Lakeland (42-47, 11-13) third baseman Carson Rucker poked a two-out, two-run single into center field to put the Flying Tigers in front 2-0. Dunn recorded three backwards K's in the inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Ramiro Dominguez smoked a lead-off home run to left-center field to put Fort Myers on the board. Dominguez's ninth blast of the season left the bat at 104.8 mph. It's the Mighty Mussels first leadoff home run since Dameury Pena on June 3, 2025.

Jonathan Stevens took over in the second and faced the minimum in the frame.

In the bottom of the second, the Mussels tied the game. After a mid-at bat pitching change to bring Donye Evans on in relief, Ricardo Paez punched a single into right field to score Byron Chourio from second base.

Merit Jones relieved Stevens in the third. Jones worked around two singles by the Flying Tigers to preserve the tie, striking out the side.

Fort Myers took the lead in the third inning. Double-A rehabber Jake Rucker uncorked a 107.2 mph solo home run to left field to make the score 3-2. Rucker is now hitting .583 (7-for-12) with the Mighty Mussels during his rehab.

Lakeland rehabber Joe Miller (1-0) worked two scoreless frames, throwing 21 of his 33 pitches for strikes.

Jones worked three scoreless innings, fanning six Flying Tigers and throwing nearly 75% strikes.

Triple-A rehabber Julian Merryweather (0-1) took over in the sixth. Following a dropped pop-up error by Harry Genth, Merryweather gave up a two-run home run to Zach MacDonald to put Lakeland in front 4-3. Merryweather struck out two Flying Tigers in the frame.

Adam Falinski relieved Merryweather in the seventh. Falinski worked around a lead-off broken-bat single by Beau Ankeney to strand two and record a scoreless inning.

In the eighth inning, the Mussels brought Billy Oldham on in relief. Oldham recorded his first strikeout as a Mussel while stranding a lead-off walk at first base.

Mike McKenna took over in the ninth inning, retiring the side in order.

Connor Fenlong (S1) locked down the final four innings in relief for Lakeland, earning the save.

Fort Myers used six relievers today. The line of Stevens, Jones, Merryweather, Falinski, Oldham and McKenna combined to throw eight innings, striking out 10 batters and throwing 69% strikes.

The Mighty Mussels have now dropped three consecutive series and have lost 8 of their last 10 games.

Fort Myers begins a seven-game series in Port St. Lucie against the Mets on Tuesday, July 21. The Mighty Mussels Baseball Network will provide audio broadcasts for the first six games of the week. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2026

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