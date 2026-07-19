Doucette's Grand Slam Powers Tortugas to Series Win

Published on July 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ty Doucette launched the first grand slam of his professional career, while the Daytona Tortugas scored in each of their first six offensive innings and held off multiple late rallies from the Jupiter Hammerheads for a 14-11 victory Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The win secured the series for Daytona, which has taken the first two games of the three-game set and improved to 13-8 in the second half. The Rundown

After a 35-minute weather delay, Daytona struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Bernard Moon drew a leadoff walk before Jalen Hairston singled to right. Arnaldo Lantigua followed with another single, moving Hairston to third, before a throwing error by catcher Jeremy Almonte during Doucette's strikeout allowed Hairston to score and gave the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

Daytona added another run in the second. Ian Francis singled with one out before Anthuan Valencia replaced him on a fielder's choice. After a wild pitch moved Valencia into scoring position, Moon lined an RBI single to center to extend the advantage to 2-0.

The Tortugas scored for a third consecutive inning in the third. Kyle Henley doubled to right with two outs and scored when Rafhlmil Torres lined an RBI single into left, pushing Daytona's lead to 3-0.

Jupiter then erupted for six runs in the fourth. Max Williams opened the inning with a double before Luis Arana reached on a sacrifice bunt. Yoffry Solano doubled home both runners, Josh Hogue followed with an RBI single and Jeremy Almonte added another hit. After a walk loaded the bases, PJ Morlando drove in a run with a single before sacrifice flies from Echedry Vargas and Andres Valor completed the inning and gave the Hammerheads a 6-3 lead.

Daytona immediately answered with its biggest swing of the night. Valencia reached on a dropped third strike and Moon walked before Hairston singled to right to score Valencia and move Moon to third. Lantigua then walked to load the bases, and Doucette turned on a 2-0 pitch from Engel Peralta and drove it over the left-field wall for a grand slam. The first grand slam of Doucette's career erased the two-run deficit and restored Daytona's lead at 8-6.

The Tortugas added another run in the fifth without recording a hit. Francis walked and Valencia was hit by a pitch before Lantigua drew a two-out walk. A wild pitch allowed Francis to score from third, extending Daytona's advantage to 9-6.

Daytona continued its relentless offensive attack with four more runs in the sixth. Henley walked and Torres beat out a bunt single. After a double steal advanced the runners, Ichiro Cano lined a two-run single to center, making it 11-6. Valencia followed with a single before Moon walked to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Cano, and Hairston brought home Valencia with a groundout to give the Tortugas a 13-6 lead.

Jupiter trimmed the deficit in the seventh when Solano tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly, then mounted another major rally in the eighth. Three walks, three hits and a wild pitch produced four runs, with Valor delivering an RBI double and Solano adding a two-run double. Andrew Shaffner entered with two runners aboard and the lead cut to 13-11, but he retired the next two batters to escape the inning and preserve the advantage.

Daytona added an unusual insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Cano walked, then advanced one base at a time on three separate balks by Samuel Carpio, scoring without another pitch being put in play to make it 14-11.

Shaffner returned for the ninth and retired Jupiter in order. He induced two groundouts before getting Vargas to fly out to earn his fifth save of the season. Stat of the Day

6 - Daytona scored in each of its first six offensive innings, building a 13-6 lead before holding off Jupiter's late rally. Notes

- Daytona improved to 34-53 overall and 13-8 in the second half.

- The Tortugas lead the series 2-0 and secured their fourth home series win of the season.

- Daytona improved to 4-4-1 in home series.

- The Tortugas improved to 8-15 against Jupiter this season.

- Sunday's series finale will be the 24th and final meeting between the teams this year.

- Daytona improved to 8-4 in July, 9-8 on Saturdays, 23-23 at home and 27-38 in night games.

- The Tortugas improved to 12-10 against left-handed starters.

- Daytona improved to 25-3 when leading after seven innings.

- The Tortugas improved to 19-6 when recording at least 10 hits.

- Daytona recorded its 18th comeback win of the season.

- The Tortugas improved to 22-18 when hitting a home run and 13-9 when homering with runners aboard.

- Daytona improved to 23-20 when scoring first.

- The Tortugas improved to 28-12 when scoring at least five runs.

- Daytona improved to 26-2 when outhitting its opponent.

- All nine Daytona starters recorded at least one hit.

- Doucette hit the first grand slam of his professional career.

- Doucette tied his career high with four RBIs for the second time and first since July 2 at Bradenton.

- Doucette recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season.

- Torres tied his season high with three hits for the second time and first since April 30 against Fort Myers.

- Torres recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

- Hairston recorded his 11th multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Cano recorded his 11th multi-RBI game of the season.

- Cano scored on three balks in the eighth inning.

- Shaffner stranded both inherited runners in the eighth and retired all five batters he faced to earn his fifth save.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to nine games.

- Doucette extended his on-base streak to 20 games.

- Francis extended his hitting streak to three games.

- Hairston extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 14, both season highs.

- Henley extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 12.

- Moon extended his hitting streak to five games and his on-base streak to eight.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to six games.

- The 35-minute delay marked Daytona's 12th weather delay of the season. Up Next

The Tortugas conclude their three-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday, July 19 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2026

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