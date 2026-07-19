Sterling Fans Nine in Marauders' Second-Straight Loss
Published on July 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - For a second straight outing, Levi Sterling picked up nine strikeouts, but the Bradenton Marauders (10-12, 41-46) fell to the Tampa Tarpons (17-6, 52-37) 6-1 on Saturday from George M. Steinbrenner Field. Antonio Pimentel socked his fourth homer, while Eddie King Jr. earned another multi-hit game.
After the Tarpons scored a run in the bottom of the first, the Marauders answered back in the top of the second against Tampa starter Wyatt Parliament. Pimentel blasted a solo shot over the right field wall to tie the game, 1-1.
Tampa plated three runs in the fourth, one in the seventh, and one in the eighth, while Bradenton went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 6-1 victory for the Tarpons.
Parliament (1-2) secured the win, letting up a run on three hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Sterling (4-5) allowed four runs on three hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
The Marauders and Tarpons play the series finale of a three-game set on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.
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