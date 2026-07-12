Navarro Fans Eight Batters, Marauders Split Doubleheader with Mighty Mussels

Published on July 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (9-10, 40-44) split a doubleheader with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (46-37, 9-9), winning game one 2-0 in extra innings and falling 3-2 during game two on Saturday from Hammond Stadium. Reinold Navarro fanned eight batters over a career-high 5.2 frames, while Bralyn Brazoban and Brent Iredale drove in the game one winning runs.

In game one, Yonleg Gaetano punched out three batters and allowed just two hits over 4.0 scoreless frames.

The Marauders scored the first run of the game in the top of the eighth off Mighty Mussels reliever Michael Hilker. With Antonio Pimentel at second, he moved to third on a groundout and scored on a double by Brazoban to make it 1-0. A double from Iredale plated Brazoban, putting Bradenton up 2-0.

Bradenton reliever Adolfo Oviedo closed it down in the bottom of the eighth to finalize a 2-0 win for the Marauders.

Oviedo etched the win (7-0) striking out one and allowing a hit over 2.0 scoreless frames. Hilker (3-2) took the loss, letting up two runs (one earned) on two hits over 1.0 inning.

In game two, the Marauders began the scoring in the top of the sixth off Mighty Mussels reliever Julian Merryweather. Raymond Mola singled and reached second on a single from Johan De Los Santos. A throwing error allowed Mola to score and De Los Santos to reach second, putting Bradenton up 1-0. De Los Santos stole third and was plated on a base hit by Eddie King Jr. to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Fort Myers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth and secured a walk-off win with a single by Ramiro Dominguez in the bottom of the seventh, completing a 3-2 win for the Mighty Mussels.

Brent Francisco (7-2) collected the win, striking out one over a perfect inning. Gavin Adams (1-4) took the loss, letting up a run on a hit with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels play the series finale on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2026

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