Sanchez Slam, Cook Walk-Off Complete Sweep

Published on July 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Behind Juan Sanchez's go-ahead grand slam in game one and Jake Cook's walk-off winner in game two, the Dunedin Blue Jays swept a Saturday doubleheader against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at TD Ballpark, winning 7-3 and 6-5.

Game one was the continuation of Friday's suspended contest, resuming in the top of the 5th inning. Dunedin fell behind 2-0 before 18-year-old Blue Jays No. 7 prospect Juan Sanchez blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the 7th inning to propel the Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory.

Game two was a seven-inning contest in which Dunedin blew an early 4-0 lead before Jake Cook delivered a two-out, two-strike walk-off single to secure a 6-5 victory. The win marked Dunedin's seventh walk-off victory of the season and second in the last three games.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Carson Messina (3.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) did not allow an earned run across 3.1 frames with three strikeouts before Friday's suspension.

RHP Denis Samudio (5.1 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 9 K) fanned a career-high nine batters across 5.1 frames in his night cap start on Saturday.

Samudio opened the outing by retiring the first nine batters he faced including striking out the side in the 2nd.

RF Jake Cook (3-for-7, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB) played hero in game two, lining a walk-off single up the middle with the bases loaded, two outs, and two strikes in the 8th.

Cook's game winner was his second walk-off winner of the season.

Cook scored a pair of runs on a pair of infield singles in game one, beating out ground balls with elite sprint speeds of 30.5 and 30.3 feet per second.

3B Juan Sanchez (1-for-7, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB) blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the 7th inning of game one, giving the Blue Jays a 6-2 lead.

Sanchez's first career grand slam left the bat at 104.8 MPH.

CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-6, 3 RBI, 2B, 3 BB, R) ripped a bases-clearing three-run double at 100.5 MPH to give Dunedin an early 4-0 lead in the night cap.

Bullard has driven in a run in four of his last five games with eight RBI over his last five games.

The Blue Jays No. 13 prospect is batting .375 over his last nine games with five extra-base hits and eight RBI during that stretch.







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2026

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