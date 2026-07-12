Hammerheads Fall to Mets 4-1 on Saturday Night

Published on July 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (8-12, 45-41) fell to the St. Lucie Mets (5-13, 38-46) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets took the lead in the top of the first inning against Jupiter's starting pitcher Walin Castillo (L, 1-7). Elian Pena led off the game with a single off the wall and Mike Tauchman, on a Major League rehab assignment, lined a double into right-center field to put St. Lucie ahead 1-0.

The next hitter, Trey Snyder, blasted his first home run of the season over the left field wall to put St. Lucie on top 3-0.

In the top of the third inning, Julio Zayas hit a solo home run to left field to give St. Lucie a 4-0 lead.

Emilio Obispo (W, 4-2) started the game for St. Lucie and tossed five shutout innings. He struck out six Hammerheads and allowed three walks and four hits.

Despite the rocky first inning, Castillo worked into the sixth inning. He finished 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts with just one run allowed in his last 4 2/3 innings of work.

Engel Peralta was the first man out of the Jupiter bullpen and threw 2 1/3 shutout innings where he struck out two hitters. Samuel Carpio followed and pitched a clean top of the ninth inning.

Jupiter's only run of the game was created by Andres Valor. In the bottom of the eighth inning, he beat out an infield single and advanced on a throwing error. One hitter later, he stole third base and scored when the throw trickled into left field, which cut the Mets' lead to 4-1.

However, the Hammerheads could not score in the bottom of the ninth inning against Elwis Mijares (SV, 2) and fell 4-1.

The finale of this six-game series between Jupiter and St. Lucie takes place on Sunday, July 12 with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2026

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