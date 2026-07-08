Ramirez Secures Season-High Four Hits During Marauders 4-3 Win

Published on July 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Richard Ramirez secured a season-high four hits, including a solo homer during the Bradenton Marauders (7-9, 38-43) 4-3 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (8-7, 45-35) on Tuesday from Lee Health Sports Complex. Edgleen Perez and Eddie King Jr. collected three-hit nights, while Adolfo Oviedo picked up his first save of the year.

Bradenton began the scoring in the top of the first off Fort Myers starter Ramiro Villanueva. Johan De Los Santos walked, moved to second on a groundout, and stole third to put a runner in scoring position. A single by Jared Jones plated De Los Santos and made it a 1-0 ballgame.

The Marauders scored again off Villanueva in the top of the third. Ramirez doubled and came around to score on a single from Antonio Pimentel to increase the lead 2-0.

After the Mighty Mussels scored a run off Marauders reliever Gavin Adams in the bottom of the fourth, Bradenton responded in the top of the sixth against Fort Myers reliever Merit Jones. King Jr. singled and was plated on a double by Edgleen Perez to make it 3-1.

Ramirez socked a solo homer in the top of the seventh off Mighty Mussels reliever Eric Hammond to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Bradenton reliever Noah Takacs let up two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Oviedo closed it out with 2.0 scoreless frames to finalize a 4-3 win for the Marauders.

Adams (1-3) collected the win, allowing a run on a hit with two walks over 2.0 innings. Villanueva (0-4) took the loss, letting up two runs on four hits and two walks over 1.0 inning.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Irwin Ramirez (0-1, 4.50) takes the ball for Bradenton, while RHP Jason Reitz (0-1, 2.86) is on the bump for Fort Myers.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.