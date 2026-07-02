Ramirez's Base Knock Secures Back-To-Back Walk-Off Wins for Bradenton

Published on July 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Richard Ramirez's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th secured a 4-3 win for the Bradenton Marauders (5-6, 36-40) and back-to-back walk-off wins against the Daytona Tortugas (5-5, 26-50) on Wednesday from LECOM Park. Jaiker Garcia fanned a career-high eight batters, while Eddie King Jr. completed a three-hit night.

The Marauders began the scoring in the bottom of the second off Tortugas starter Dusty Revis. King Jr. walked and Jared Jones singled to put runners on second and first. A double by Bralyn Brazoban plated King Jr. and Jones to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

After Ty Doucette hit a solo homer off Garcia in the top of the fourth, Bradenton responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth against Tortuga reliever Dominic Scheffler. Johan De Los Santos and Antonio Pimentel collected back-to-back singles to put runners on second and first. A base hit by King Jr. allowed De Los Santos to score and make it 3-1.

Daytona plated a run in the sixth and a run in the eighth to force extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th with Cristian Jauregui represented as the extra inning runner at second, Brent Iredale singled to put runners on the corners. A base hit by Ramirez plated Jauregui to finalize a 4-3 walk-off victory for Bradenton.

Adolfo Oviedo (5-0) notched the win, letting up a hit over 2.0 scoreless frames. Bryce Archie (3-2) took the loss, letting up a run (zero earned) on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

The Marauders and Tortugas play game three of a six-game series on Thursday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2026

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