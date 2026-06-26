Marauders Drop Third Straight to Cardinals in 8-5 Loss

Published on June 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (2-4, 33-38) dropped their third straight game this week to the Palm Beach Cardinals (5-1, 38-34) on Thursday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Eddie King Jr. collected a three-hit game, while Eddie Rynders logged his eighth homer of the season.

Rynders scoked a solo homer in the top of the second inning off Cardinals starter Jack Martinez to make it 1-0. Palm Beach answered back with a run in the bottom half of the inning off Bradenton starter Jaiker Garcia.

In the top of the third, Canon Reeder and Fredderick Ovalle hit back-to-back singles to put runners on third and first. King Jr. singled, plating Reeder to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

After Palm Beach put up four runs in the third, a run in the fourth, and a run in the sixth, Bradenton responded in the top of the seventh. King Jr. and Edgleen Perez notched back-to-back hits to put runners on second and first. After moving to third on a groundout, King Jr. scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.

In the top of the eighth, Reeder singled and Ovalle reached on a fielding error to put runners on second and first. A double by Perez scored Reeder and Ovalle to make it a 7-5 ballgame.

The Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the eighth and kept the Marauders scoreless in the top of the ninth to finalize a 8-5 win for Palm Beach.

Jesus Garcia (2-0) earned the win, letting up a run on three hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 2.2 frames. Garcia (0-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

The Marauders and Cardinals play game three of a six-game series on Friday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 25, 2026

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