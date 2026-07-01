Pair of Former Threshers Named to Futures Game Roster

Published on July 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The American and National League rosters for the All-Star Futures Game were announced today, and two Threshers pitchers made the cut. Right-handers Gage Wood and Wen-Hui Pan, both of whom made their 2026 season debuts with the Threshers, were selected to the National League roster for the Futures Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. This marks the fourth season in a row that someone who began the season on the Clearwater Threshers' roster has been named to the Futures Game for the National League.

Gage Wood has been a marquee pitching prospect since his name was called in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft, and his time in Clearwater only confirmed his elite talent. He made just eight starts with the Threshers at the start of the 2026 season, striking out 40 batters in his first 26.1 innings after fanning five batters in 2.0 innings in 2025. He also started the Spring Breakout game for the Phillies back in March at BayCare Ballpark, earning the win in 3.0 quality innings for the Phillies Prospects in Spring Training. Wood was called up straight to Double-A Reading from the Threshers in May, where he has struck out 35 batters in his first seven starts with the Fightin Phils.

2023 Threshers reliever Wen-Hui Pan began the season on a rehab assignment with the Threshers after missing most of 2024 and 2025 due to injury. He didn't make it out of his first inning back in April, but was lights out after his first appearance, striking out 12 batters in his next 6.0 innings with the Threshers in April and May. Pan struck out 14 batters in 6.2 innings with the Threshers, including a season-best five in his final outing with the team against Daytona. The 23-year-old is 3-0 with four saves in 22.2 innings between Single-A, High-A and Double-A so far in 2026.

You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2026

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