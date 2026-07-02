Doucette Homers, Tortugas Fall in Extras on Second Straight Walk-Off

Published on July 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas battled back from multiple deficits Wednesday night, but the Bradenton Marauders walked off Daytona for the second straight game, 4-3 in 10 innings at LECOM Park. The Rundown

Bradenton jumped ahead in the first against Dusty Revis. Eddie King Jr. walked and Jared Jones singled before Bralyn Brazoban lined a two-run double to right, giving the Marauders a 2-0 lead.

Daytona got on the board in the fourth when Ty Doucette launched his fourth home run of the season to right field, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Bradenton answered in the fifth after three straight singles opened the inning against Dominic Scheffler, with King Jr. bringing home Johan De Los Santos to make it 3-1.

The Tortugas pulled within one again in the sixth. Pablo Nunez walked, Arnaldo Lantigua doubled, and Bernard Moon lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Nunez.

Daytona tied the game in the eighth. Kyle Henley doubled to open the inning, Nunez was hit by a pitch, and Lantigua reached on an error to load the bases. After two strikeouts, Rafhlmil Torres drew a bases-loaded, 14 pitch walk to bring home Henley and even the game at 3-3.

Bryce Archie kept Bradenton off the board in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, but the Marauders broke through in the 10th. With the automatic runner at second, Brent Iredale singled Cristian Jauregui to third before Richard Ramirez lined a walk-off single to left-center. Stat of the Day

14 - Daytona struck out 14 times, its most in a game in the second half and its most since striking out 16 times on May 21 at Jupiter. Notes

- Daytona fell to 26-50 overall and 5-5 in the second half.

- The Tortugas dropped to 0-1 in July.

- Bradenton has walked off Daytona in back-to-back games and leads the series 2-0.

- Daytona has lost three straight games.

- The Tortugas fell to 4-10 on Wednesdays.

- Daytona is now 21-35 in night games.

- The Tortugas fell to 16-41 against right-handed starters.

- Daytona dropped to 1-40 when trailing after seven innings.

- The Tortugas fell to 5-4 when tied after eight innings.

- Daytona is now 2-2 in extra-inning games.

- The Tortugas fell to 15-17 when hitting a home run.

- Daytona dropped to 9-17 when opponents record 10 or more hits.

- The Tortugas are now 7-40 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona fell to 5-40 when being outhit by its opponent.

- The Tortugas have scored six total runs over their last three games.

- Revis set a new career high with 4.0 innings pitched, passing his previous high of 3.1 innings on May 30 against the ACL Brewers.

- Revis tied his career high with six strikeouts, doing so for the second time and first since June 6 against the ACL Guardians.

- Doucette hit his fourth home run of the season.

- Doucette extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to eight games.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to nine games.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to nine games.

- Moon had his on-base streak snapped at 14 games.

- Cano had his on-base streak snapped at 17 games, tied for the longest by a Tortuga this season. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday, July 2 at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2026

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