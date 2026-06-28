Ninth Inning Rally Not Enough, Tortugas Drop Series Finale 3-1

Published on June 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas were unable to complete a five-win series against Lakeland on Sunday afternoon, falling 3-1 to the Flying Tigers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Despite the defeat, Daytona claimed the six-game series four games to two for its second series victory of the season. The Rundown

Both teams traded scoreless innings through the first three frames as Lakeland starter Connor Fenlong and Daytona's Luke Hayden matched zeros.

The game turned in the fourth. Edian Espinal singled and stole second before Nick Dumesnil lined a single to put runners at the corners. After Dumesnil stole second, Hunter Dobbins launched a three-run homer to left field with two outs, giving Lakeland its only runs of the afternoon.

Daytona threatened throughout the game but couldn't deliver the timely hit. The Tortugas stranded three runners in the fourth after loading the bases with one out, then left two more aboard in the fifth after consecutive singles from Tyson Lewis and Drew Davies.

After the fourth inning, Daytona's pitching settled in. Mason Morris entered in relief and was outstanding, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five to keep the Tortugas within striking distance.

The Tortugas finally broke through in the ninth. Pablo Nunez singled before Ty Doucette lined a two-out RBI single to score Daytona's lone run. After a walk to Moon loaded the bases and put the tying run in scoring position, Cano grounded out to end the game.

Stat of the Day

5.1 - Morris fired his first scoreless outing of the season, giving up just two hits across 5.1 innings without surrendering a run. Notes

- Daytona finished the series with a 4-2 record, securing its second series victory of the season.

- The Tortugas are now 26-48 overall and 5-3 in the second half.

- Daytona is now 8-15 in June.

- The season series with Lakeland ended tied at 6-6.

- The Tortugas fell to 3-9 on Sundays and 5-15 in day games.

- Daytona is now 18-21 at home.

- The Tortugas are 2-4-1 in home series and 2-10-1 in series play overall.

- Daytona fell to 16-39 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas dropped to 1-38 when trailing after seven innings.

- Daytona fell to 4-12 in two-run games.

- The Tortugas are now 7-38 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona suffered its first loss of the season when outhitting its opponent, falling to 18-1 in those games.

- Morris tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in relief, his first scoreless outing of the season.

- Lewis recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

- Doucette recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

- Lewis extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to nine games.

- Davies extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to 16 games, tied for the longest active streak on the club.

- Doucette extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Moon extended his on-base streak to 13 games, a new season high.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 16 games, matching the longest by a Tortuga this season.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Nunez extended his on-base streak to seven games. Up Next

The Tortugas hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday, June 30 at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 28, 2026

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