Parker's Game-Tying Blast Not Enough

Published on June 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Blue Jays No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker's game-tying home run in the 8th inning sent Sunday's series finale against the Tampa Tarpons to extra innings, but the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 5-4 in 10 innings at TD Ballpark.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Bradley Wilson (4.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K) allowed only one hit in 4.1 frames of one-run ball.

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, SB) launched a three-run game-tying homer in the 8th, his ninth long ball of the season.

The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect has homered in five of his last nine games.

Parker has 10 extra-base hits in his last nine games (five home runs, one triple, four doubles), over which he owns a 1.446 OPS.

His 28 extra-base hits this season are T-1st in the FSL.

Parker has stolen nine consecutive bases without being caught, and he's the second Toronto farmhand to reach 20 stolen bases this season.

2B Raimundo De Los Santos (2-for-4, R, 3 SB) swatted a pair of hits and swiped three bags.

De Los Santos is batting .327 in 17 games for Dunedin since being activated from the injured list on May 20.

Sunday marked his third multi-hit performance over his last four games.

He is the third Blue Jay to tally three stolen bases in a game this season, joining Blaine Bullard and Eric Snow.







Florida State League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.