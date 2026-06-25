Parker Homers Again, Jays Fall 9-3
Published on June 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - Blue Jays No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker homered for the fourth time in six games, but the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 9-3 to the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
SS JoJo Parker (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB) swatted an opposite field solo-homer in the 6th, his fourth long ball over his last six games and eighth of the season.
Parker has a hit in his last six games, over which he's batting .333 with 4 HR, 10 RBI, and a 1.407 OPS.
Seven of his last eight hits have gone for extra-bases
RF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B) ripped a two-run double in the 9th for his second hit of the night.
Bullard's 17 multi-hit games this season lead the team.
He's reached base in 15 of his last 16 contests.
Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2026
- Henley, Henschel Lead Tortugas to Third Straight Win - Daytona Tortugas
- Parker Homers Again, Jays Fall 9-3 - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Rynders Crushes Seventh Homer in Marauders 15-7 Loss - Bradenton Marauders
- Mighty Mussels Bust Through in 8th, Beat Mets 12-8 - St. Lucie Mets
- Sprock Extends Hitting Streak to 17, Bass Delivers Late to Lift Mussels over Mets - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Burkholder's First-Inning Homer Sets Tone in Shutout Win - Clearwater Threshers
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