Parker Homers Again, Jays Fall 9-3

Published on June 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Blue Jays No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker homered for the fourth time in six games, but the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 9-3 to the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

SS JoJo Parker (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB) swatted an opposite field solo-homer in the 6th, his fourth long ball over his last six games and eighth of the season.

Parker has a hit in his last six games, over which he's batting .333 with 4 HR, 10 RBI, and a 1.407 OPS.

Seven of his last eight hits have gone for extra-bases

RF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B) ripped a two-run double in the 9th for his second hit of the night.

Bullard's 17 multi-hit games this season lead the team.

He's reached base in 15 of his last 16 contests.







Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2026

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