Henley, Henschel Lead Tortugas to Third Straight Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Kyle Henley tied his career high with four hits and Justin Henschel earned his first professional win as the Daytona Tortugas rolled past the Lakeland Flying Tigers 10-3 on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Henschel worked around traffic early, stranding two runners in the first inning before turning a double play behind him in the second and retiring Lakeland in order in the third.

Daytona broke through in the bottom of the third. Henry Hunter opened the inning with a ground-rule double before Tyson Lewis doubled him home. Henley followed with a triple to left-center, scoring Lewis and giving the Tortugas a 2-0 lead.

The Tortugas added another run in the fourth when Bernard Moon launched a solo home run to left field, his seventh of the season.

Lakeland answered in the fifth on an RBI single by Jack Goodman, but Daytona responded immediately in the bottom half. Hunter walked, Lewis walked and Henley dropped down a bunt single to load the bases. After a pitching change, Arnaldo Lantigua bounced a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Hunter and Lewis. Moon then reached on an error that brought home Henley, stretching the lead to 6-1.

The Flying Tigers scored twice in the sixth against Bryce Archie, but Daytona put the game away in the seventh. Henley opened the inning with his second triple of the night before Ty Doucette singled him home. Moon doubled two batters later before Rafhlmil Torres added an RBI single. Drew Davies followed with a two-run double down the right-field line, pushing the lead to 10-3.

Abraham Gaitan entered in the eighth and recorded the final four outs, stranding an inherited runner and closing out Daytona's third consecutive victory.

Daytona finished with 12 hits, including eight extra-base hits, and went 7-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Stat of the Day

8 - Daytona collected eight extra-base hits, its most in a game since collecting nine on April 29 vs. Clearwater. Notes

- Daytona improved to 24-46 overall and 3-1 in the second half.

- The Tortugas have won three straight games, their first winning streak of at least three games since winning four in a row from May 1-5.

- Daytona's three-game streak is its second-longest winning streak of the season.

- Daytona has now won four straight games against Lakeland and is 4-4 head-to-head this season.

- All nine Tortugas batters reached base for the second consecutive night.

- Henschel earned his first professional win.

- Henschel threw 5.0 innings, the second-longest outing of his career.

- Henley became the first Tortuga with two triples in a game this season and the first Daytona player to do so since Mason Neville on Aug. 13, 2025 vs. Fort Myers.

- Henley tied his career high with four hits for the second time, first since May 27 vs. Tampa.

- Henley recorded his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the season.

- Moon hit his seventh home run of the season and doubled for the 20th time, continuing to lead the Florida State League.

- Moon recorded his 18th multi-hit game, 14th two-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Lantigua recorded his fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Davies recorded his sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 14 games, tied for his longest of the season, and his hitting streak to eight games, his longest of the year.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 13 games, tied for his season high.

- Doucette extended his on-base streak to four games.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to nine games.

- Hunter extended his on-base streak to six games.

- Lewis extended his on-base streak to six games and his hitting streak to five games.

- Moon extended his on-base streak to nine games, matching his longest of the season.

- Gaitan extended his scoreless innings streak to 3.1 innings and his scoreless outing streak to two appearances, matching his longest of the season. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday, June 24 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.