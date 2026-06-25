Rynders Crushes Seventh Homer in Marauders 15-7 Loss

Published on June 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







PALM BEACH, Fla. - Eddie Rynders crushed his seventh homer of the season despite a 15-7 loss for the Bradenton Marauders (2-3, 33-37) to the Palm Beach Cardinals (4-1, 37-34) on Wednesday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Brent Iredale homered for the fifth time in two weeks, while Fredderick Ovalle notched a three-hit performance.

Palm Beach put up four runs in the bottom of the first against Bradenton starter Jeter Martinez, and the Marauders responded in the top of the second. Iredale singled and Rynders homered to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

After the Cardinals plated three runs in the bottom of the second, the Marauders answered back in the top of the third. Bralyn Brazoban walked, and Iredale collected a two-run homer, cutting the deficit, 7-4.

Palm Beach plated five runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth to make it a 13-4 ballgame.

In the top of the eighth, Richard Ramirez singled and Ovalle doubled to put runners on third and second. A single by Canon Reeder scored Ramirez and moved Ovalle to third. Ovalle scratched across a run on a fielder's choice groundout by Edgleen Perez, moving the score, 13-7.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth, and the Marauders went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 15-7 victory for Palm Beach.

Yadiel Batista (3-1) earned the win, letting up a run on four hits, two walks, and three strikeouts over 2.1 frames. Martinez (1-4) took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over 2.0 innings.

The Marauders and Cardinals play game three of a six-game set on Thursday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2026

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