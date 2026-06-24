Burkholder's First-Inning Homer Sets Tone in Shutout Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - A solo home run with two outs in the first inning provided the jump-off point for the Clearwater Threshers (42-29, 2-3) as they took a 5-0 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads (39-32, 2-3) on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to continue their winning ways when they return for the third game of the series on Thursday night.

Griffin Burkholder started the scoring with a solo home run off Jupiter's starter Dameivi Tineo with two outs in the opening inning. Jonathan Hogart led off the second inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Angel Mata drew a two-out walk, Hogart scored on a sharp line drive that was misplayed by the Hammerheads' third baseman to double Clearwater's lead. Mata advanced to third on the error and scored on a wild pitch in the next at-bat to make it 3-0 Threshers.

Matthew Ferrara ripped a single up the middle on the third pitch of the fourth inning and instantly stole second base. He advanced to third on an Angel Mata single and scored on a base hit by Robert Phelps to increase the Threshers' advantage to four runs. Alirio Ferrebus took the first of four consecutive one-out walks in the bottom of the eighth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk to TJayy Walton to pad the Threshers' lead. The leadoff man reached in the ninth, but the Threshers completed the shutout with a 5-0 win over Jupiter.

Matthew Fisher tossed 4.0 scoreless innings without allowing a walk, letting up three hits, and striking out two in a no-decision. Cole Gilley (5-0) did not allow a run in 3.0 innings, surrendering one hit and three walks while striking out four to earn the win. Luis Avila walked one and struck out two in 1.0 inning without allowing a run or a hit. Tegan Cain allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Avila hasn't allowed a run in his first 5.0 innings with the Threshers in 2026...Ferrebus hit safely for the third consecutive game...Gilley has won four of his five games while pitching 3.0 innings of relief...Both of Burkholder's home runs at BayCare Ballpark this season have come in June...Walton has at least one RBI in five of his first nine games as a Thresher this season...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday, June 25...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2026

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