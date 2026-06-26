Tallon Shines in Relief But Threshers Come up Short

Published on June 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - A career day out of the bullpen for James Tallon came too late for the Clearwater Threshers (42-30, 2-4) as they fell 8-2 to the Jupiter Hammerheads (40-32, 3-3) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater returns home to try to even the series against Jupiter on Friday.

Two hits within the first three at-bats of the game gave Jupiter the first run of the evening in the opening inning. Jupiter picked up their second run at the top of the third on a sacrifice fly to double their advantage. In the top of the fourth inning, Jupiter batted around and added five runs to their lead to go up by seven.

Robert Phelps walked with one out in the fifth inning and moved to third on a single by Juan Villavicencio and an error by Jupiter's right fielder, Luis Leon. After an Alirio Ferrebus walk loaded the bases, Jonathan Hogart sent a fly ball to right field deep enough to score Phelps on the sacrifice fly for the Threshers' first run of the ballgame. Jupiter, however, got the run right back in the top of the sixth to bring their lead back to seven runs.

Matthew Ferrara led off the sixth inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Elier Morillo. After TJayy Walton walked, Lyle Miller-Green doubled in Ferrara to cut the deficit back down to six. The deficit remained at six runs until the ninth, which began with a base hit by Juan Villavicencio. Alirio Ferrebus singled, and Ferrara was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases. A bases-loaded walk to Walton cut the deficit to five runs, but the next batter got out, and the Threshers lost 8-3.

Brad Pacheco (3-4) surrendered seven runs on ten hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings to take the loss. MT Morrissey walked one and allowed one hit in 0.2 innings. Brian Walters allowed one unearned run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work. James Tallon struck out five with two walks in 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings.

Tallon set a career high with five strikeouts in the longest outing of his pro career...Miller-Green's first double as a Thresher was Clearwater's only extra-base hit...He has an RBI in both games he has played at BayCare Ballpark...Villavicencio has recorded two hits in each game he has played this series...Pacheco didn't make it out of the fourth inning for the first time this season...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday, June 26...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 25, 2026

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