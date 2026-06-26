Tortugas Draw 14 Walks, Strand 14 in 12-6 Loss

Published on June 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas drew 14 walks but went 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position as their three-game winning streak came to an end in a 12-6 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Lakeland struck first in the opening inning when Beau Ankeney launched a solo home run to left field, giving the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The game opened up in the second. After a one-out bunt single, stolen base and throwing error, Lakeland scored six times in the frame against Daytona starter Dusty Revis (0-2). Hunter Dobbins doubled home a run, Edian Espinal added a two-run single, Ankeney drove in another with a double and Carson Rucker capped the inning with an RBI single, stretching the lead to 7-0.

Daytona got on the board in the third when Dylan King blasted his first professional home run, a 430-foot shot to right field for the longest home run by a Tortuga this season.

The Tortugas added three more runs in the fourth without a hit. Arnaldo Lantigua and Bernard Moon walked before a pair of Lakeland errors allowed Moon, Pablo Nunez, and Anielson Buten to score, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

Lakeland answered with three runs in the fifth on another RBI double from Dobbins and a two-run single by Ankeney, pushing the Flying Tigers' lead back to 10-4.

Daytona continued to create traffic, but the big hit never came. The Tortugas loaded the bases in the fifth, put another runner at third in the sixth, and scored single runs in the seventh and eighth, but finished 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left a season-high 14 runners on base.

Mike Villani provided length out of the bullpen, tossing a career-high 3.1 innings while matching his career high with five strikeouts. Brady Afthim also extended his scoreless streak to 7.0 innings with 1.1 clean innings in relief. Stat of the Day

14 - Daytona drew 14 walks, tying its season high and marking the second-most walks in a game in franchise history. The club record is 15, set May 21, 2025 at St. Lucie. Notes

- Daytona fell to 24-47 overall and 3-2 in the second half.

- The Tortugas' three-game winning streak was snapped.

- Daytona leads the series 2-1.

- Lakeland leads the season series 5-4.

- Daytona fell to 6-14 in June and 4-8 on Thursdays.

- The Tortugas dropped to 16-20 at home.

- Daytona fell to 17-34 in night games.

- The Tortugas dropped to 15-38 against right-handed starters.

- Daytona fell to 1-37 when trailing after seven innings.

- The Tortugas dropped to 9-16 when allowing 10 or more hits.

- Daytona fell to 14-16 when hitting a home run.

- The Tortugas are now 18-11 when scoring five or more runs.

- Daytona fell to 5-39 when being outhit by its opponent.

- The Tortugas drew 14 walks, tying their season high from June 21 at St. Lucie.

- Daytona left 14 runners on base, its most in a game this season.

- The 3:32 game time was Daytona's longest game of the season, passing the previous high of 3:04 on June 13 vs. Jupiter.

- King hit his first professional home run, a 430-foot blast that is the longest home run by a Tortuga this season.

- Villani set a new career high with 3.1 innings pitched, passing his previous high of 3.0 innings on June 13 vs. Jupiter.

- Villani matched his career high with five strikeouts for the second time and first since June 5 at Dunedin.

- Scheffler extended his scoreless innings streak to 2.2 innings and his scoreless outing streak to two appearances.

- Afthim extended his scoreless innings streak to 7.0, his longest of the season, and his scoreless outing streak to three appearances, matching Scheffler for the longest scoreless outing streak by a Tortugas pitcher this year.

- Lewis extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to seven games.

- King extended his hitting streak to three games.

- Buten extended his on-base streak to six games, tied for his longest of the season.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

- Doucette extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Moon extended his on-base streak to 10 games, his longest of the season.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to four games.

- All nine Tortugas batters reached base for the third straight game. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday, June 25 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







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