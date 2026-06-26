11 Unanswered Runs Fuel Comeback Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays erased a four-run deficit in the 4th inning by scoring 11 unanswered runs to defeat the Tampa Tarpons 12-6 on Thursday night at TD Ballpark in game three of a six-game set.

The Blue Jays have rallied from behind in four of their last five victories, and Thursday marked the third time this season they have overcome a four-run deficit.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Austin Smith (1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, K) earned his second win of the season, firing 1.1 shutout frames in relief.

The two-way player has fired four consecutive scoreless outings, spanning 3.2 innings.

He's posted a 2.08 ERA across his last eight appearances.

C Gioconino Lasaracina (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R) ripped the go-ahead RBI knock in the 6th for his first Class-A hit as part of a three-hit night.

Lasaracina's go-ahead single left the bat at 106.7 MPH.

2B Dariel Ramon (4-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R) matched a career-high with four hits including a pair of RBI doubles.

Over his last four games, Ramon is 7-for-15 (.467) with four doubles and five RBI.

Ramon tallied his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

SS JoJo Parker (0-for-2, 4 BB) walked four times, the most free passes by a Blue Jay in a game this season.

Parker's 46 walks this season are T-3rd in the FSL.







Florida State League Stories from June 25, 2026

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